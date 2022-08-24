Watch Now
Fort Myers man found guilty after killing father in front of his children

Posted at 4:14 PM, Aug 24, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was found guilty and charged with second-degree murder after shooting a father whose children were present.

Jose Mike Espichan, 27, was arrested in September of last year after a shooting and killing father near the intersection of Palm Lane and Orange River Boulevard. According to the State Attorney’s Office, the victim was a neighbor of Espichan’s girlfriend and had previously been in a dispute with her.

On the night of the incident, Espichan and his girlfriend began following the victim in an SUV after he drove past the girlfriend’s home. When the victim exited his vehicle at a stop sign, Espichan pulled out a firearm and shot him several times. The victim's girlfriend and children were also in the car at the time.

The guilty verdict comes after a three-day trial in Fort Myers. Sentencing for Espichan is scheduled for September 27.

