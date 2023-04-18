Fort Myers man falls from attic after hiding for two hours

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man took a tumble from an attic after hiding for two hours.

Dylan Flore was wanted on two felony warrants and was said to be hiding in his home in Cape Coral.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office detectives arrived on the scene and could hear someone in the attic.

Detectives attempted to make contact, but Flore refused to exit the attic.

After two hours LCSO detectives entered the attic that is when Flore fell through the attic and onto the floor.

Flore was then taken into custody and is facing obstruction charges, felony probation violation, and possession of drug equipment.