FORT MYERS | Man crashes stolen truck through pharmacy building

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a man they say drove a stolen truck through a pharmacy on Bernwood Place Dr.

According to FMPD, the suspect drove a Dodge 2500 truck through the window of Family Pharmacy Medical Supply on September 10. Two days later, the truck was found abandoned at a Fort Myers apartment complex.

Investigation later revealed the truck had been reported stolen out of Cape Coral.

Prints found on pill bottles left at the scene identified the suspect as 36-year-old Aaron Eichbauer.

Eichbauer was located and placed under arrest on September 13.