Fort Myers man arrested in bomb hoax incident

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested in connection to a bomb hoax incident in Downtown Fort Myers last November.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, an unknown object was placed on display in Centennial Park on November 8, 2022. The object, which resembled a mannequin, was found hanging from a tree with several politically driven statements written on it.

The mannequin also had equipment resembling explosive devices attached to it.

The Southwest Florida Regional Bomb Squad began investigating the incident and found that the device was a hoax, meant to resemble a real explosive.

An unrelated investigation later found Kent Olson Kelley to be responsible for displaying the device.

On August 10, detectives developed probable cause and charged Kelley with possession of a hoax weapon of mass destruction.

He was booked into the Lee County Jail.