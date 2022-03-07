Fort Myers man arrested for golf cart theft

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested for the charges of grand theft and dealing on stolen property according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Communities along North Cleveland Avenue have been reportedly experiencing golf cart thefts since January.

The North District Criminal Investigators reported that they had found a suspect after detectives came across information that he had traded a stolen golf cart at a business in Brooksville, Florida.

A $5,000 golf cart was reported stolen from the Horizon Village in North Fort Myers on March 3, and later found at the intersection of Lakeville Boulevard and North Cleveland Avenue. It was reportedly tethered to another stolen golf cart that were both listed for sale.

The sale sign had a phone number that traced back to the suspect.

Deputies met with the suspect under the pretenses of buying the golf cart and took him into custody.

There is no reported jail bound.

