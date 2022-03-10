Fort Myers man arrested after woman died weeks after DUI crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested for DUI causing the death of a woman weeks after the crash.

Investigators say it happened December 8, 2021, at the intersection of Fowler Street and Cleveland Avenue.

A Fort Myers Police report says when an officer arrived on the scene there were three vehicles and one person hurt in the crash.

While on the scene talking with witnesses, the arresting officer detected an odor coming from one of the drivers.

According to Fort Myers police Paul Kost told officers he had a couple of drinks at lunch at approximately around 12 p.m. He agreed to take a field sobriety test and told officers he had no medical limitations to the exercises.

Officers arrested Kost for driving under the influence along with several citations including driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, DUI with BAC .08 or higher, and DUI crash with property damage.

One woman was taken to the hospital where she died weeks later from her injuries.

Kost is scheduled to appear in Lee County Court on March 14th.

