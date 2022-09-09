Fort Myers man arrested after using instant messaging app for possession and distribution of child pornography

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police arrested a man who used the instant messaging app Kik for the distribution and possession of child pornography.

An officer with FMPD, who is also a member of the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, received several Cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Search warrants for multiple Kik accounts were obtained, which then led to a residential search warrant. Multiple electronic devices were seized during this search. The devices and Kik accounts were determined to belong to David Hughes.

FMPD officers located and arrested Hughs yesterday, September 8. He is charged with ten counts of posession of child pornography and two counts of transmission of child pornography.