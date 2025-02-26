Fort Myers man arrested after showing up to elementary school intoxicated, armed

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested after showing up to an elementary school intoxicated and armed.

Man arrested at Fort Myers elementary school for DUI

According to Fort Myers Police, officers received calls of a man asleep behind the wheel at Orangewood Elementary School.

Police arrived on the scene to a man asleep at the wheel in the car pickup line, Police say they eventually had to break the window of his vehicle after unsuccessful attempts of waking him.

Raymond Perez, 39, was arrested for possession of a weapon, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

It is not known if Perez was the parent of a student. He is now being held at the Lee County Jail.

We have reached out to Lee County Schools for more information.