FORT MYERS | Life in prison for man who shot and killed neighbor in 2019

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers man who shot and killed his neighbor during 2019 argument has been sentenced to life in prison following a two-day trial in Lee County.

65-year-old Luis Enrique Ortega was found guilty of second degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The charges stem from a September 2019 altercation on Diana Ave. where Ortega shot and killed his neighbor, 55-year-old Jose Bermudez.

Following the shooting, Ortega went into his home and refused to surrender to police. A SWAT team was called to the scene to remove him from the home and eventually arrested him.

Ortega was given life in prison for second degree murder, plus five years for the assault charge.