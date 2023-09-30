FORT MYERS| Lehigh Senior High School celebrates 30th anniversary

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Senior High School celebrated their 30th anniversary on Saturday with alumni and community members.

The school had several local vendors attend and alumni from over the past 30 years.

BJ Edwards once went to school at Lehigh Senior High School, and now he teaches and coaches there.

Edwards said, “It’s surreal to me. Being a kid here, being a student here. Going away experiencing what I did and coming back. These kids are just like me.”

He chose to teach here because he wants to prepare students for the world and be the best they can be.

The Lehigh Senior High School community feels like family according to Edwards. He now teaches alongside his former teachers.

Assistant Principal Jaclyn Plucker said, "We’re going to be here for a lot longer, [and] for the next 30 years to see what this community can do.”