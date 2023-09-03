Fort Myers Housing Authority received $2 Million for "The Greater Dunbar Initiative"

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Housing Authority recieved $2 Million of Federal money on Thursday to make "The Greater Dunbar Initative" a reality.

The initive's goal is to turn large scale revitalization of Souhtward Village near Edison and Ford to a mixed income community.

The site is expected to have 375 new mixed income apartments.

The Fort Myers Housing Authority says about half of the apartments will be set aside for current Southward Village residents.

The historic Dunbar Community has a rich history, but according to the Housing Authority the area has battled through housing crime and unemployment.

Back in April the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Fort Myers housign Authority $5 Million in grant money for the intiative to overcome the higher construction costs.

State Senator Johnthan Martin says he grew up in Fort Myers and knows the Dunbar Community should get funding and that Dunbar should be given a piece of thefinacial pie.

The Fort Myers Housing Authority says there will also be options for senior living, and an additional 40 homes made availabe at a 90 unit development on Cleveland Avenue.

Back in April Congressman Byron Donalds presented a $3 million check for the inititave

The Housing Authority says the plan also supports a grocery store for the area where many people have had trouble gaining access to a full service grocery store.