Fort Myers holds an insurance claim meeting for Hurricane Ian survivors

LEE COUNTY — A Hurricane Ian recovery expo is happening today and Monday at the Fort Myers Highschool gymnasium and town hall.

The first event will take place on Sunday at Townhall from 12 - 4 p.m. The second event will be held on Monday at the Fort Myers gymnasium from 6 - 8 p.m.

The expo is completely free for residents and is encouraged to speak with licensed professionals such as contractors, electricians, and multiple law firms. Residents will also have their claims reviewed by multiple law firms and will be ready to assist in their recovery process.