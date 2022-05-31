Fort Myers High School student arrested for threatening another student

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 17-year-old Fort Myers high school student was detained after allegedly threatening another student through text messages.

School Resource Officers detained the juvenile student before Fort Myers police arrived at the school.

The investigation revealed that there was probable cause to arrest the student under charges of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily harm, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism; punishment; exemption from liability.

The student was arrested and sent to Juvenile Assessment Center for booking.

Fort Myers Police Department says that there are social media posts indicating there was a gun located on campus – FMPD says that the statements are false. They also say that if their students or faculty are ever forced into a situation where there is a gun on school grounds, the information would be immediately disseminated to parents and the public.