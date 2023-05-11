Fort Myers High School lockdown lifted after an overnight break-in

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) confirm that Fort Myers High School was on lockdown on Thursday morning after an overnight break-in.

FMPD says the lockdown has been lifted.

It was due to the break-in as police searched the campus to make sure there was no one that shouldn't have been there.

Fort Myers High School sent out the following email to parents.

Good morning Green Wave family,



This email is to inform you about a short lockdown we initiated this morning. At no time were students threatened or in danger.



Early this morning, we discovered evidence of a break in to our science wing. As a precaution we evacuated the building and initiated the lockdown to make sure the suspect was no longer on campus and the building was secure.



A lockdown means we secure individual rooms and keep students quiet and in place.



We have determined the building is safe and resumed normal operations. Teaching and learning continue as usual and Fort Myers Police are investigating.



Thanks for your trust and understanding.







Dr. Robert Butz Principal, Fort Myers High School

School Resource Officers are now handling once the campus was cleared by officers.

The break-in is under investigation.