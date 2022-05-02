Fort Myers Green Wave looks for repeat district title

FORT MYERS, Fla — When it comes to playoffs, a lot of coaches believe it's do or die.

But that's not the case for the Green Wave.

"All of us working together now for two full seasons," said head baseball coach Kyle Burchfied. "Is obviously showing a difference."

And their record shows it.

At this point and time, Fort Myers High holds the number 32 spot in the state.

And that's because, the coaching staff holds this team to a pretty high standard.

"Now the expectations are no longer," said Burchfield, "you know what, play well. No, we got good ballplayers here. And it's also at the same time, we expect to make a run for districts every single year."

A back to back district title looks like it could be on the horizon.

And a large part of that, is due to these seniors.

As they look to close out their high school careers, with another shot at a state title.

"We work well together," said Burchfield. "And that transforms and transitions down to the players. And again, now that all of us are working together, we have great chemistry. Coaching staff and players. We all work well together. And that's really kind of helped us out."

Although these seniors look to leave the diamond with one more victory.

Coach knows, he's got the players to claim that title.

But he believes, in taking it one game at a time.

"You just never know in this game," said Burchfield. "I'd like to say yes, but I can't do that. Don't want to jinks myself. Superstition is real in baseball."

