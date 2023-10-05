FORT MYERS | Funding for downtown housing welcomed by Royal Palm Towers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — More federal money is coming to certain housing in downtown Fort Myers — including the Royal Palm Towers on the Caloosahatchee.

The Royal Palm Towers on Edwards Drive is one of the oldest high rises lining the downtown waterfront. As more developments go up nearby, Royal Palm residents say their building needs improvements.

"Trust me, it's needed big time," said resident Douglas Hogg.

Hogg has called the Royal Palm home for 24 years, even riding out Hurricane Ian on the ninth floor. And as strong as the building is, Hogg said he could feel the storm's high winds.

And in the aftermath...

"The roof is what had the real damage and [we] need funds for that," he said.

A need that could soon be met, as the Fort Myers Housing Authority has been selected to receive $1.6 million in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will go towards hurricane damages in public housing complexes, including the Royal Palm Towers.

“The building is old, [it's been here] since 1970," Hogg said. "And we are doing the best we can.”

As crews continue to work on the complex, Hogg says he also hopes issues like plumbing get fixed soon.