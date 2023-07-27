Fort Myers fruit stand looking outside the state for produce as hot temps continue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When it comes to growing your own food, Florida has a laundry list of fruits and vegetables that thrive in our warm climate.

In recent weeks, all it would take is a step outside to realize Southwest Florida temperatures for July have been far above the range of warm.

Zoltan Anda, a manager of Pair A Dice Produce on McGregor Blvd in Fort Myers, told Fox 4 they have felt the heat this summer.

“We have to deal with the heat all summer long, it's hot and humid,” said Anda.

Anda said keeping a cool oasis means over-rotating produce on the shelves and that 'homegrown' produce isn’t being grown at home — at least not right now.

“We are getting most of the stuff from South Carolina,” said Anda.

Zoltan Anda, or as the customers call him, Big Z, said right now, only the mangoes and watermelons were being grown in the sunshine state during these summer scorchers.

“It's too hot for the tomatoes right now and they either go bad or they are not even producing anything,” said Anda.

Big Z said they bring new shipments of produce in each day. Produce like tomatoes and corn will start being grown here locally in places like Immokalee in the fall and winter months.

All with the hope these hot days will soon, start to cool down. Anda said for Pair A Dice Produce, they will continue to push forward and bring fresh produce to their customers.

“We are so happy to be here and serve our community and we make customers happy,” said Anda.