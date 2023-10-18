FORT MYERS | FMFD puts out early morning fire at recycling plant

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Fire Department (FMFD) received a call early Wednesday morning for a fire on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard at a recycling plant.

According to FMFD, a civilian nearby called at 4:48 a.m. and saw the fire from the street.

Crews arrived on the scene and got water on the fire within 15 minutes according to Fire Chief Tracy McMillion.

He added it took around two hours to fully put out the fire.

FMFD said there were no injuries, and they found the fire on a piece of scrap metal at the recycling plant.

Fire Chief McMillion said the Fire Marshall will conduct an investigation.