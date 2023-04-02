Fort Myers Fire Department work to extinguish fire at recycling plant

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department (FMFD) put out a fire only 30 minutes after receiving the call.

The fire department responded to a call about an outside fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal Inc. around 6 p.m. after a debris pile caught fire.

Fort Myers Fire Department

Crews are on the scene trying to extinguish it and say the fire is contained.

FMFD says no injuries were reported. However, a piece of equipment located close to the pile did suffer some damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.