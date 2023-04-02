Watch Now
Fort Myers Fire Department work to extinguish fire at recycling plant

The Fort Myers Fire Department (FMFD)is on scene working to put out an outside fire. The fire department responded to a call about an outside fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal Inc. around 6 p.m. after a debris pile caught fire.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 02, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department (FMFD) put out a fire only 30 minutes after receiving the call.

The fire department responded to a call about an outside fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal Inc. around 6 p.m. after a debris pile caught fire.

Crews are on the scene trying to extinguish it and say the fire is contained.

FMFD says no injuries were reported. However, a piece of equipment located close to the pile did suffer some damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

