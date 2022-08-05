Fort Myers family look to the future after house fire caused by lightning strike

FORT MYERS, Fla. — By looking at Jason Moshier's home on Fawn Ridge Drive in Fort Myers, you wouldn't be able to tell that it was struck by lightning on Wednesday. But inside the home, it was a very different story.

Moshier is still wrapping his head around what happened.

“I thought I’d have a better shot winning the lottery than this," says Moshier. “We came back from dinner and smelled some smoke in the house, and was about to open the attic and noticed the outside of the house was actually on fire.”

You could still feel the heat on the second floor of the home, as Moshier showed us the damage.

Crews were on scene Thursday afternoon starting repairs to the home, but for Moshier and his family - it's a long road ahead.

“Can’t sleep, just constantly thinking about everything that we lost and everything that we’re never going to get back," he says.

The South Trail Fire District was one of the first units on the scene. Amy Bollen says that fires from lightning are common across Southwest Florida, but being aware of your surroundings is key.

“Knowing that lightning is going to occur almost on a daily basis here in Florida during the summer, it’s important to pay attention to the storms as they approach, and as you hear thunder," she says.

It's a difficult situation as Moshier and his family look to the future.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do. We’re going to play it by day. We’ll see," he says.