FORT MYERS | Emergency Operation Center breaks ground for $28 million expansion

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Long before Hurricane Ian, Irma, and the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee County planned to expand its Emergency Management Operations Center.

In 2019, the Lee County Board of Commissioners approved a $28.7 million contract with an architectural firm.

Five years later on Thursday morning, they broke ground for the expansion. Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass spoke at the groundbreaking outside the current facility.

He said, “We want to provide services, quality services that’s why everyone keeps moving here...We want to make sure we can provide that and care for people as they move here.”

The construction for the expansion started a few days before the official groundbreaking ceremony.

The renderings for the additional two floors which are around 38,000 square feet include new technology, training facilities, sleeping areas, restrooms, and showers.

The space will be home to the Public Safety Administration, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Communications, and Lee County Traffic Operations Center.

Both Commissioner Pendergrass and Commissioner Brian Hamman said they've spent several nights at the facility during the pandemic and recent hurricanes.

Commissioner Hamman said, “This is the ultimate support facility for our first responders and the people who support our first responders.”

Hamman added that by 2030 the population of Lee County could reach 1 million people and this facility will keep up with population growth.

Southwest Florida is all too familiar when natural disaster strikes.

Hamman said, "It’s not if, but when, and we are going to be prepared with this facility when something happens.”

They plan to finish the expansion in 18 to 19 months from now, and when the project is completed, they'll rename the facility to the Lee County Public Safety Center.

