Fort Myers drug trafficker found guilty of killing FBI informant

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury found a Fort Myers man guilty of killing an FBI informant connected with the investigation of a drug trafficking ring.

53-year-old Robert Lee Ward was found guilty of conspiracy and tampering with an informant by killing. He faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison.

Ward was indicted in 2018. Prosecutors say he was the leader of an organization that distributed cocaine in Southwest Florida.

In 2012, the FBI obtained the assistance of Kristopher Smith, a member of Ward’s organization, who agreed to cooperate in the investigation against Ward. After learning about Smith’s cooperation with investigators, Ward solicited James Broomfield to kill Smith.

Prosecutors say Broomfield agreed to kill Smith in exchange for $30,000.

On Jan. 7, 2013, Broomfield and another person followed Smith and his girlfriend as they drove to their son’s school in Fort Myers. Smith remained in the vehicle while his girlfriend entered the school to deliver lunch to their son.

Broomfield and his accomplice parked their vehicle behind the CI’s car and Broomfield ran up to the car and shot Smith several times, killing him.

Ward's sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

