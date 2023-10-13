FORT MYERS | Downtown rocked by Foghat's classic tunes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Music lovers in downtown Fort Myers had a blast as the legendary rock band Foghat took the stage at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater on Thursday night.

This event is the first of the Rockin on the River concert series, treating the audience to a trip back in time to the music vibes of 1975.

Roger Earl, a founding member and the longtime drummer of Foghat, looked back at the band's journey since it began. He's the only original member still rocking since the band formed in 1971.

Foghat keeps the music rolling with an impressive 60 to 70 shows every year across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"I've been here since the beginning, I've always been there," Earl said, recalling the band's long history.

For some band members, like guitarist Bryan Bassett, living in Florida made the event super easy. Bassett, who used to play with "Wild Cherry," expressed how nice it was to drive to a show in their home state.

"It's nice to have a show in Florida where some of us can actually drive instead of fly," Bassett remarked.

The Luminary Hotel, near the venue, helps organize the event. Bobby Nokley, the General Manager of Luminary, talked about the plan to mix it up with different music genres in their upcoming spring lineup.

"They could be from all different music genres, so I'm excited for our spring lineup that I can't quite announce yet, but we're going to mix it up just a little bit," Nokley shared, hinting at the exciting musical plans.

As people gathered in downtown Fort Myers to enjoy Foghat's timeless tunes, each person had their own reason for being there. Some were celebrating special moments, like birthdays, while others just wanted to relive the fantastic music from years ago.

The next performance of the Rockin on the River concert series, will be a concert featuring Lee Greenwood on November 30th.

