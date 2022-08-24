Fort Myers downtown hotel development granted one-year extension

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The construction for the Hilton Tempo is a new hotel development in downtown Fort Myers, and won’t be breaking ground until next year.

The developer was granted a one-year extension by the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency in a meeting Wednesday morning.

The hotel was supposed to break ground by the end of next month, but the CRA voted to push the new deadline to September of next year.

The developers said the project has been pushed back, due to construction approvals and zoning changes.

The hotel will be built on 2300 First and Jackson street and must undergo approvals with the Historical Preservation Council.

Developers also changed ownership.

When the project was first initiated it was supposed to be a Marriott AC Hotel, but has since changed to a Hilton Tempo.

The extension was approved in a 5 to 1 vote, with councilwoman Darla Bonk opposing the

“We scrutinize everything on the city side and why we do not do it on the CRA is baffling to me,” she said.

Bonk maintained that the project needed to be re-evaluated since it changed ownership.

The Hilton Tempo is expected to break ground next September.