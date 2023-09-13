Watch Now
FORT MYERS | Crews respond to hazmat incident in North Fort Myers neighborhood

Posted at 5:42 PM, Sep 13, 2023
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department (FMFD) hazmat unit responded to a call at The Hideaway of North Fort Myers Wednesday morning.

FMFD said the incident was the result of two household chemicals mixing together after the containers were compromised. This lead to a minor chemical reaction which caused off-gassing — the release of a chemical into the air.

Residents smelled the odor and called emergency responders around 11 a.m.

Two patients were treated by Lee County EMS.

Crews secured the area and declared it safe for residents.

FMFD is reminding the public to store household chemicals as recommended by the manufacturer, and away from other chemicals that could interact and cause a hazard.

