Fort Myers CRA looking into future downtown projects

At this time the Downtown Plan is due for an update, and in the process an entirely new Plan will emerge that considers the previous recommendations and others that will be identified during the update process. The Stantec firm has been chosen from the City's Continuing Contract list to do the plan update.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 07:25:04-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Community Redevelopment Agency is looking for ways to not only preserve what’s been accomplished but also expand and grow certain areas.

The agency has hired Stantec, a company with ties to Southwest Florida, to come up with this plan.

Stantec has been a part of the Colonial Square project in Fort Myers and also worked on Babcock Ranch.

Stantec says it is a company that helps plan new infrastructure projects while protecting a city’s history.

Stantec has three plans it will look into, the current Downtown Redevelopment plan, the Central Fort Myers Redevelopment Plan, and the Midtown Vision Plan.

Over the years, the CRA said it has accomplished a lot of redevelopment goals in Downtown Fort Myers, but it also said it wants to look at redeveloping other areas like Central Fort Myers.

The last downtown redevelopment plan update was completed in 2018.

