Fort Myers CRA looking into future downtown projects

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Community Redevelopment Agency is looking for ways to not only preserve what’s been accomplished but also expand and grow certain areas.

The agency has hired Stantec, a company with ties to Southwest Florida, to come up with this plan.

Stantec has been a part of the Colonial Square project in Fort Myers and also worked on Babcock Ranch.

Stantec says it is a company that helps plan new infrastructure projects while protecting a city’s history.

Stantec has three plans it will look into, the current Downtown Redevelopment plan, the Central Fort Myers Redevelopment Plan, and the Midtown Vision Plan.

Over the years, the CRA said it has accomplished a lot of redevelopment goals in Downtown Fort Myers, but it also said it wants to look at redeveloping other areas like Central Fort Myers.

The last downtown redevelopment plan update was completed in 2018.