Fort Myers confirms new water well as city council discusses progress on water crisis

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, the water crisis update was at the center of the Fort Myers city council meeting, just as snowbird season has started.

During Fox 4's months of reporting, we focused on that connection, along with finding that more residents were needing more wells.

On Tuesday, before the city council meeting, Fort Myers Councilperson Darla Bonk said she requested the city have a discussion about the current progress of water wells and levels for the city.

“The only concern that I still have at this point is the fact that we still don't have all of our residents back, our winter residents,” said Bonk.

A top priority, Bonk said can help fix the water crisis and meet the resident's rising needs.

“Where are we going to be once everybody comes back, so that's where I'm still cautiously optimistic,” said Bonk.

A direction, back in May, where Alan J. Gil, a Senior Project Manager for the City of Fort Myers told me two new wells could help lead the way.

“500,000 gallons a day, each,” said Gil.

With two wells that meant a total of 1 million more gallons per day.

On Tuesday, I asked Bonk if her ward had noticed any benefits of the two wells.

"I think there has been some, benefit to those wards I think that's collectively throughout the entire city so you have to put that into perspective," said Bonk.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, "Fox 4 learned another well is planned.

City spokesperson Liz Bellow-Matthews said a third well is expected to be up and running before winter.

“I do know the tank levels are back where they need to be,” said Bonk.

A good place to be, but Bonk still questioned what more the city council will do.

“We are getting ready to go into the budget and finalize that budget do we need to allocate additional resources so we can provide what needs to be done for the people," said Bonk.

The Fort Myers City Council meeting was scheduled to start at 4:30 PM.