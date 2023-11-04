FORT MYERS | Colonial Boulevard construction project behind schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Congestion on Colonial Boulevard near I-75 is something many of us in southwest Florida are familiar with. It's a familiar sight you're going to be dealing with for potentially another 10 months.

James Given and his sister Alex Given spoke with Fox 4 as they were both traveling on Colonial.

“All this construction going on, you can’t get anywhere," said James Given "It takes 20 minutes just to go down the street."

Some drivers are trying their best to hold on to patience, after dealing with the back up for more than a year.

"There was lots of cussing and swearing, flipping people off," Cailin Given said.

The Florida Department of Transportation expected to have the project done by early 2024. Now, it's expected to be done in August 2024, though FDOT says it can be sooner.

Marlena Gore, the construction manager, says the project has seen delays from COVID-19 supply chain shortages and Ian recovery.

It's a project some people say they are tired of seeing.

"The lanes are so tight, and people are driving like crazy," baker Manuela Parra said.

She spoke with Fox 4 in the middle of driving to deliver a cake to a customer. She says she can attest to the traffic being an issue since she moved here, before Hurricane Ian.

The project intends to fix the diamond interchange, u-turns and hopefully, the congestion.

"It’s semi frustrating, because it takes so long now but down the road I guess it will be better," James Given said.

Click here to learn more about the project.