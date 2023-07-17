Fort Myers City Council votes on Rachel at the Well restoration

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Standing over McGregor Boulevard near Downtown Fort Myers, "Rachel at the Well" is a staple of the city's history.

A spokesperson with the City of Fort Myers told Fox 4, the statue was given to the city as a gift from the family of Thomas Edison.

Since then, the statue is known as, "The Spirit of Fort Myers."

“I can remember driving up and down McGregor and seeing her," said Anton Pierce, Associate Pastor at Thomas Edison Congregational Church.

With Hurricane Ian making landfall over nine months ago, the statue faced significant damage.

"When Ian took it, I was devastated," said Pierce.

For Pierce, the statue holds a special place in him and his family's hearts. Pierce told Fox 4, he hopes the City Council votes to restore the unique piece of history.

“We need to protect what we have, and I believe she’s very much apart of that," said Pierce.

The restoration project was quoted at $49,500 by Rosa Lowinger and Associates in December 2022, leaving an expensive decision for the council.

“There was some priorities, of course, in our community after the hurricane," said Liston Bochette, City Council-member of Fort Myers. "Rachel just had to wait her turn.”

However, Bochette says he truly believes the project will be voted for.

“Great cities have great arts, and we’re striving to be one of those great city’s in Florida," said Bochette. "Restoring Rachel is a small step in a long process, but we’re going to get there.”

The council will vote Monday on this restoration project and other agenda items, and Fox 4 will keep you updated on the decision.