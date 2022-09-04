Fort Myers City Council to discuss golf carts driving on public roads

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A popular mode of transportation here in Southwest Florida may be getting some new rules pretty soon.

Fort Myers City Council will be having a discussion on whether or not to allow golf carts on streets with speed limits less than 35 mph.

If passed, we could see golf carts on a road near you pretty soon. Drivers will also be required to have a drivers license and safety lighting while on board their cart.

Currently in the state of Florida, golf carts are defined in section 320.01 of Florida Statutes as, “a motor vehicle that is designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 miles per hour.”

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says golf carts may be operated on roadways that are designated for golf carts with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less.

FLHSMV also says golf carts are not required to be titled or registered nor are operators required to have a driver license. But a driver must be at least 14-years or older.

They also say the use of golf cars on roads must comply with any ordinances enacted by local government. So any decision Fort Myers City Council decides to take should be followed by operators.

City Council will be discussing the ordinance during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.