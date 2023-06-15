Watch Now
Fort Myers Brewing Company kicks off summer with its annual Summer Beer Fest

Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 15, 2023
Fort Myers Brewing Company is kicking off the hottest season of the year with its annual Summer Beer Fest.

The festival will be held from Thursday - Sunday and will feature live music, food trucks, and over 50 specialty beers.

Food truck rallies will feature eats from popular trucks such as Wicked Streatery, Kings Tacos & Burritos, Vesuvius Wood Fired Pizza, Mambo, and Mobstah Lobstah.

Live performances will include Chasing Denver, Rock Republic, The Rowdy Bards, and more.

Fort Myers Brewing Company will also be releasing limited-edition Summer Beer Fest swag, including commemorative glasses and T-shirts, available for purchase in the taproom.

The full Summer Beer Fest event schedule includes:

  • Thursday, June 15 (2 to 11 p.m.)
    • Food Trucks: Beau’s BBQ, King’s Tacos & Burritos, Mad Brunch, Pryceless, Viet Yum
    • Live Music: Chasing Denver at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, June 16 (2 to 11 p.m.)
    • Pups & Pints, benefiting the Gulf Coast Humane Society
    • Food trucks: Cositas Gourmet, Fat Thor, Island Vibez, Mobstah Lobstah, Wicked Streatery
    • Live music: Ben Clifford (3 p.m.), Yabo Brothers at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 17 (Noon to 11 p.m.) Main event: Over 50 specialty beers rotating throughout the day
    • Food trucks: Don’t Give Up, Mambo, Vesuvius Wood-Fired Pizza, Wicked Streatery
    • Live music: Chris Bepko at 12 p.m., DJ Nate at 4 p.m., Rock Republic at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 18 (Noon to 8 p.m.)
    • Food trucks: Easy Cheesy, Mad Brunch, Viva La Taco
    • Live music: Ralph Curtis Duo at 12 p.m., The Rowdy Bards at 4 p.m.

The four-day celebration will be held at Fort Myers Brewing Company, 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28, in Fort Myers.

