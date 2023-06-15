Fort Myers Brewing Company kicks off summer with its annual Summer Beer Fest

Fort Myers Brewing Company is kicking off the hottest season of the year with its annual Summer Beer Fest.

The festival will be held from Thursday - Sunday and will feature live music, food trucks, and over 50 specialty beers.

Food truck rallies will feature eats from popular trucks such as Wicked Streatery, Kings Tacos & Burritos, Vesuvius Wood Fired Pizza, Mambo, and Mobstah Lobstah.

Live performances will include Chasing Denver, Rock Republic, The Rowdy Bards, and more.

Fort Myers Brewing Company will also be releasing limited-edition Summer Beer Fest swag, including commemorative glasses and T-shirts, available for purchase in the taproom.

The full Summer Beer Fest event schedule includes:

Thursday, June 15 (2 to 11 p.m.)

Food Trucks: Beau’s BBQ, King’s Tacos & Burritos, Mad Brunch, Pryceless, Viet Yum Live Music: Chasing Denver at 7 p.m.



Friday, June 16 (2 to 11 p.m.)

Pups & Pints, benefiting the Gulf Coast Humane Society Food trucks: Cositas Gourmet, Fat Thor, Island Vibez, Mobstah Lobstah, Wicked Streatery Live music: Ben Clifford (3 p.m.), Yabo Brothers at 7 p.m.



Saturday, June 17 (Noon to 11 p.m.) Main event: Over 50 specialty beers rotating throughout the day

Food trucks: Don’t Give Up, Mambo, Vesuvius Wood-Fired Pizza, Wicked Streatery Live music: Chris Bepko at 12 p.m., DJ Nate at 4 p.m., Rock Republic at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 (Noon to 8 p.m.)

Food trucks: Easy Cheesy, Mad Brunch, Viva La Taco Live music: Ralph Curtis Duo at 12 p.m., The Rowdy Bards at 4 p.m.



The four-day celebration will be held at Fort Myers Brewing Company, 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28, in Fort Myers.