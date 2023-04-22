Watch Now
Fort Myers Brewing Company hosting Halfway to Oktoberfest

Posted at 3:07 PM, Apr 22, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Brewing Company is hosting a Halfway to Oktoberfest Saturday, from noon to 11 p.m.

The event features limited edition brews from Fort Myers Brewing Co., German inspired food and live music.

Specialty beer releases are on tap for the occasion, including Hefeweizen, Oktoberfest, Dunkel and Tom Jordan.

Guests can taste dishes from local food trucks including Cositas Gourmet, Easy Cheesy and The Meat Cottage.

Fort Myers Brewing Company is located at 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28.

