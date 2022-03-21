Fort Myers boys arrested for vehicle theft with firearm

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies responded to the location of Fairview Avenue in Fort Myers in regards to robbery involving a firearm.

According to the report, on March 20, deputies said the victim was riding his bike when a gray Honda pulled up next to him and two black males allegedly jumped out of the car with firearms; one was reportedly pointed at the victim’s chest and the other at his head.

While the firearms were being pointed at the victim, two more suspects got out of the vehicle and stole the victim’s wallet and cash, and reportedly fled the scene.

Once deputies received the vehicle information, results proved that the car was stolen and deputies were then able to locate the vehicle.

According to the report, the vehicle was found traveling westbound on Palm Beach Boulevard and the suspects refused to stop.

Deputies were able to stop and identify all four suspects; three are reported under 18-years-old, and Charles Davis, 20.

All four suspects were arrested for robbery with a firearm and firearm resisting without violence and the driver of the vehicle reportedly received additional charges for theft and fleeing and eluding