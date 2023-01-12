Fort Myers Beach woman charged with murder of unidentified man

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach woman was arrested last month after detectives found probable cause connecting her to the death of an unidentified male.

On December 30 around 11 p.m., Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call reporting a suspicious man lying on the side of the roadway on San Carlos Boulevard.

When they arrived on scene, they found the man to be suffering from traumatic injuries over his body. He was unresponsive.

Deputies determined the victim was beyond life saving measures. He was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m.

The scene of the crime was determined to be an abandoned gas station at the intersection of Summerlin Road and San Carlos Boulevard. When deputies arrived on scene, two individuals were found sitting under an awning of the gas station.

One of the individuals, later identified as 46-year-old Jennifer Richards, had a fresh wound on her left hand. She also had suspected blood stains on her shoes and pants.

After collecting a statement from Richards, collecting physical evidence and receiving autopsy results, a detective with LCSO's Major Crimes Unit developed probable cause to place Richards under arrest.

She is charged with one count of homicide without premeditation. Her first court appearance is scheduled for January 30 at 8:30 a.m.

The victim did not have any form of identification on him at the time of his death. He remains unidentified.