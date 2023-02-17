Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Fort Myers Beach to begin repairs to stormwater systems damaged by Ian

Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach
Posted at 5:49 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 17:49:36-05

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach announced today that a utility company will begin repairs to the stormwater systems that were damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Earthview LLC, a vendor chosen through the Town’s bid and selection committee process, is beginning operations to clean and repair the systems.

The effort involves 9.12 miles of drainpipes. Stormwater cleaning will be performed with hydraulically propelled or mechanically operated equipment.

All storm drains will be inspected using television and video recording.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM