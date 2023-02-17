Fort Myers Beach to begin repairs to stormwater systems damaged by Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach announced today that a utility company will begin repairs to the stormwater systems that were damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Earthview LLC, a vendor chosen through the Town’s bid and selection committee process, is beginning operations to clean and repair the systems.

The effort involves 9.12 miles of drainpipes. Stormwater cleaning will be performed with hydraulically propelled or mechanically operated equipment.

All storm drains will be inspected using television and video recording.