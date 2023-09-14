Watch Now
FORT MYERS BEACH |Times Square installs new clock tower nearly a year after Hurricane Ian

Ella Rhoades
Last September, Hurricane Ian washed away the original clock tower that stood in Times Square. Thursday morning, they installed the clock tower and will unveil it on September 28, the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 08:38:01-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Last September, Hurricane Ian washed away the original clock tower that stood in Times Square.

Thursday morning, they installed the clock tower and will unveil it on September 28, the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian.

Yo Taco employee Stacy Hartman said, “I think it’s awesome that it’s coming back. I think it’s nostalgic.”

Kelly General Contracting, a local company, started construction on the clock in August. Thursday evening they laid down the tiles for the base of the tower.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach got a $38,000 donation from George and Linda Merschman to purchase the new clock.

On Sept. 28, the town will unveil the clock tower and have a service at 9am in Bayside Park for the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian.

