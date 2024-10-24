Watch Now
Fort Myers Beach tattoo parlor worker arrested in connection to January 6th

Capitol Breach Records
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday, Aug. 26, against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending insurrectionists to disrupt the congressional certification of the election in January. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Capitol Breach Records
Posted
and last updated

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — There's a new arrest in connection the January 6th Capitol riots, and the FBI says the suspect worked in Lee County.

Jeremy Michael Miller was arrested on Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday - now charged with assaulting police officers.

An FBI agent says he tracked down Miller while the suspect was working at a tattoo parlor; however, they do not specify which a name of the business.

Court documents claim Miller grabbed a bike rack and tried to pull it away from police.

Officers say Miller then picked up a pole and threw it at the officers on the other side of the barricade.

Prosecutors say they have video showing Miller trying to pull a riot shield away from an officer, before finally falling back into the crowd as they approached the Capitol building.

More than 1,500 people have been arrested in connection to the January 6th riots.

