Fort Myers Beach tattoo parlor worker arrested in connection to January 6th

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — There's a new arrest in connection the January 6th Capitol riots, and the FBI says the suspect worked in Lee County.

Jeremy Michael Miller was arrested on Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday - now charged with assaulting police officers.

An FBI agent says he tracked down Miller while the suspect was working at a tattoo parlor; however, they do not specify which a name of the business.

Court documents claim Miller grabbed a bike rack and tried to pull it away from police.

Officers say Miller then picked up a pole and threw it at the officers on the other side of the barricade.

Prosecutors say they have video showing Miller trying to pull a riot shield away from an officer, before finally falling back into the crowd as they approached the Capitol building.

More than 1,500 people have been arrested in connection to the January 6th riots.

