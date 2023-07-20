Watch Now
Fort Myers Beach suspends temporary structure permit fee until further notice

Posted at 3:51 PM, Jul 20, 2023
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach is suspending its $100 temporary structure permit fee until further notice.

After reconsidering the permit process, the Town made the announcement Thursday.

After Hurricane Ian, Town Council moved to allow temporary structures to be used and registered with the Town. The registration that was required at that time has now been formalized as a permit process.

Temporary structures include trailers, manufactured homes and other temporary units that people are living or working in, or using for storage.

Property owners who have already paid the $100 fee should contact the Town for a refund. You can call 239-765-0202 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

