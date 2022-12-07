Fort Myers Beach seek alternative to FEMA trailers

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Many barrier island residents are concerned with the federal rules surrounding FEMA trailers.

For residents in flood zones like Fort Myers Beach, they can't have a FEMA trailer in front of their home as they recover from Hurricane Ian.

“It's makes me sad, and we have had enough sadness around here,” said Katherine Cantlon a resident on Fort Myers Beach.

Katherine and her sister Virginia "Jenny" Cantlon-Profumo both were shocked and saddened after learning that FEMA trailers are not allowed on Fort Myers Beach because it's a flood zone.

“We were here when and there were some mistakes made and we were here," Cantlon-Profumo said. "I can't imagine not being here."

Even after Ian, the sisters were still able to live in the family home their father built in 1966. However, they have displaced friends who are waiting on a trailer.

“I can't understand why the government can't work something out to help these people who have nothing, they only have the studs of their home left," said Cantlon-Profumo.

Forth Myers Beach councilman Bill Veach told FOX 4's Briana Brownlee the town is asking FEMA for an exemption. “If they give us the exemption that means the individuals can apply," Veach said.

If that happens, there's another concern, FEMA rules allow trailers to be used as temporary housing up to 18-months, that would fall into hurricane season. Which is part of the reason the town approved using RV's as an alternative.

"This helps with housing and help them keep track while they are rebuilding," Veach said. "RVs are portable and if there is a storm you can drive them away.

If the exemption is approved, those who were denied can reapply.

