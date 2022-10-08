Fort Myers Beach releases access plan for residents

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach has released an access plan for residents to return to the island post Hurricane Ian.

The process includes bus access to the town, starting at addresses North of Time Square. This will begin tomorrow, Saturday, October 8.

Beginning at 5 a.m., residents can park at the access Welcome Center located at Lee Tran Park and Ride, 11101 Summerlin Square. Buses will begin boarding at 7 a.m. and make multiple trips along Estero Boulevard, making stops every 500 feet.

In-bound trips will stop at 1:30 p.m. After 1:30, the buses will be making only out-bound trips until 5 p.m.

Bus access will only be permitted to one homeowner per address and one additional person. Residential status will be confirmed through a check-in process at the Welcome Center. Homeowners are required to bring some form of identification documentation.

Access will be phased southward in two-day increments as debris management and search and rescue efforts allow.

Residents should only bring items that can be carried on their person. Firearms and hazardous materials are prohibited.

They should also be advised that there is no power to charge phones or other equipment, and no running water for drinking or using the bathroom. Avoid contact with floodwaters, rivers and gulf/bay waters while on the island.