FORT MYERS BEACH | Red Coconut RV Park sells for $54 million

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A historic site on Fort Myers Beach, holding nearly 100 years of memories, is now officially under new ownership.

The Red Coconut RV park was purchased by Florida-based Seagate Development Group.

For years, people have visited the park from as far as Germany and Norway, and many are now crushed to learn it will not be coming back under the same owners.

The park opened back in 1925, serving as a place to cast a ballot and the area's first post office. Hurricane Ian swept away that century of history nearly one year ago.

It hosted famous guests such as Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, James Newton and so many others.

Tom and Fran Myers have owned the park since 1982.

“It was like a war zone. Where is everything? It's gone,” previous co-owner Fran Myers said, referring to Ian's destruction.

The Myers family says rebuilding would have been impossible for them. The critical steps, like building an entirely new infrastructure system and 250 concrete pads for the RVs, would have taken years and millions of dollars to do.