Fort Myers Beach receives $10 million grant for stormwater system repair

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach received a $10 million state grant to go towards stormwater system repairs.

The grant is part of the Hurricane Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant Program created during the Florida legislature’s special session in December 2022. It was established for local governments heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian and Nicole.

The repairs are intended to make stormwater and wastewater systems more reslient.

The Town recieved the largest amount possible from the grant.