Fort Myers Beach permit delays frustrating homeowners waiting to rebuild

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Homeowners on Fort Myers Beach are wondering how long it's going to take before they can start rebuilding. Many have not been given a timeframe for their permit applications, which they must have if they want to avoid fines.

Some say they're frustrated with the process and the town's response. Others say they don't think it'll take long.

"We submitted a remodel permit about three weeks ago I think," said Roland Weinmann, who lives in the middle of Estero. "We had a few feet of water inside."

Weinmann and his wife, Beverly Milligan have a lot to rebuild.

"Drywall, flooring, paint, trim, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanity — that sort of thing," Weinmann said.

When they applied three weeks ago, they did it online.

"Made sure I got all the paperwork to gather that they really needed, that they were really looking for," Weinmann said.

They found the process to be fast and simple, even when they need to submit more paperwork a week ago for a permit.

"I don’t know how long it will take, but I don’t think it will take too long," Weinmann said.

Other homeowners can't say the same. Many did not want to talk on-camera, explaining they're afraid of retaliation. They did say they're frustrated with the town between how long permits are taking and rejections.

"I imagine there’s got to be hundreds or thousands," Weinmann said.

We asked the town's spokesperson for the number of approved, how many are on waitlist and what the challenges are. The spokesperson said the permit employees are swamped and short-staffed. They said our request would likely not be fulfilled today, and reiterated that when we reached out again Tuesday afternoon.

"We’ve all got so much on our plate that everything is taking more time than we hope," Milligan said.

The couple is hoping for a permit soon they can rebuild on Fort Myers Beach.

"I believe when I submit those then my permit would be complete," Weinmann said.

The town's website says the anticipated timeframe to get a building permit, between reviewing and processing, is 15 business days.