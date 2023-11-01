FORT MYERS BEACH | Moss Marina Markets reopens after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Moss Marina Market opens for the first time since Hurricane Ian on Wednesday at 9 a.m. It’s located right off Harbor Court next to Rude Shrimp Co.

Moss Marina Market is unique to southwest Florida since it’s the only farmers market that sells freshly caught fish right off the boat.

Since the market is right on the water, people can drive their boats right up to Moss Marina.

Linda Miller organizes each market on Fort Myers Beach with 41 Markets. She said, "We're just really excited to be partnering with Moss...They're so generous to offer us this space, and we're excited to be here and a part of the marina community."

Moss Marina Market is the second of the four original farmers markets to come back to Estero Island after Hurricane Ian.

Local vendors sell fresh produce, baked goods, gourmet food, art and more.

It will be open every Wednesday until April from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There’s free boat and car parking at Moss Marina until the end of the year.