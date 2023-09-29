FORT MYERS BEACH | Margaritaville now accepting reservations

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Margaritaville Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach is now accepting reservations for the end of the year.

Guests can book a room at the hotel for as soon as December 26. To make reservations, click here.

A stay at Fort Myers Beach Margaritaville will include daily entertainment, food and drinks on-site, guest activities and no resort fees.

Margaritaville is also now looking to hire positions including resort operations, engineering, guest services, and food and beverage services. To apply, click here.

Entertainment auditions are being accepted as well. Anyone interested in applying can send their contact information and work samples to LiveMusic@Margaritaville.com.

Earlier this year, Fox 4 got a special tour of the resort before its opening. To watch that tour, click here.