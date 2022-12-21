Fort Myers Beach LPA to discuss future flood regulations

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Local Planning Agency will be looking to discuss flooding regulations that could potentially be placed in the future.

The LPA will be discussing a list of what they're looking to examine further.

As lots are being redeveloped and damaged seawalls are replaced, they will look into possibly establishing a minimum seawall height.

They’ll also be examining dock regulations, approval times for certain processes and zoning for single family homes that are causing setbacks.

These are all regulations the LPA is hoping to discuss as the island continues to rebuild and recover from Hurricane Ian.