FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Little League ball field at Bay Oaks Recreational Campus on Fort Myers Beach is set to be reopened on Monday, August 28.

A reopening celebration will take place that day from 4 to 6:30 p.m., featuring food, music, giveaways and guest appearances. A children's baseball clinic will also be held at the celebration.

The ball field has been closed since Hurricane Ian