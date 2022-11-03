Fort Myers Beach issues wristbands to access supplies, services

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach has begun issuing wristbands to residents who wish to access supplies and certain amenities or services while on the island.

Starting Thursday, residents can pick up the wristbands by going to one of the two designated community resource centers (Santini Marina or Beaches Baptist Church).

Once there, find town parks and recreation staff and present them with at least one form of proof of residency:



Drivers' license with address

Piece of mail with address

Purple hurricane re-entry pass issued before the hurricane

Email from landlord confirming rental of residence in the town

The wristband, shown as red in a tweet from the town's Twitter account, allows access to:

