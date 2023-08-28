Fort Myers Beach holds press conference on preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach is holding a press conference to give an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia.

Local officials are urging residents to be aware and prepared for anything as Idalia approaches.

This comes as the town of Fort Myers Beach is still reeling from the impact and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian 11 months ago.

Local officials, the Lee County Sheriff's Office, and the Fort Myers Beach Fire District have all been collaborating to make preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Mayor Dan Allers says Waste Management is picking up debris on Monday and Tuesday.

Allers is asking residents to pick up debris and secure anything and everything outside and inside their homes.

"We are preparing for a heavy rain but also for things to take a turn for the worse if they do." Fort Myers Beach Mayor, Dan Allers

Local officials are securing construction sites that are still up due to Hurricane Ian.

The town says they are bringing in porta potty's, taking in traffic cones, and taking down signs.

The Fort Myers Fire District Chief, Scott Wirth says they are actively working and implementing an emergency management plan.

They are keeping an eye on the weather and communicating with all local governments

to ensure an easy and effective emergency plan.

Any information on evacuation zones, hurricane kits, and updates can be found at https://www.leegov.com/publicsafety/emergencymanagement

