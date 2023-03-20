Fort Myers Beach heard the first proposals for rebuilding the town

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday residents in Fort Myers Beach heard for the first time proposals for the building of the town.

The FMB town council and the local planning agency held a meeting where they heard from a consultant who proposed big changes.

The proposal would include splitting up different areas of FMB to allow different district zoning.

For example building in Times Square would have different requirements than residential properties south on the island.

No decisions were made at the meeting it was a preliminary discussion.

The town council did vote on Monday during their regular meeting to extend the emergency declaration which allows them to continue rebuilding without having to follow regular procedures.